Save Enugu Group Congratulates Governor Mbah On His Tribunal Victory

Exposed: Disquiet In Enugu Councils Over Appointees' Salaries
Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mba

LATEST NEWS

… Urges Opposition To Embrace Tomorrow Is Now Agenda

Frontline sociopolitical pressure group and pro-democracy advacate, the Save Enugu Group (SEG) has congratulated Governor Peter Mbah on his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Enugu.

The tribunal had on Thursday upheld the election of Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 poll.

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Chijioke Edeog and Chris Agu of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) had approached the tribunal to challenge the declaration the PDP candidate on the grounds that Mbah wasn’t qualified to stand for the election due to an alleged forgery of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate and cases of over-voting in Udenu, Nkanu East and Enugu East local government areas.

But the tribunal, chaired by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano, dismissed all grounds of the petitions.

However, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Pascal Okolo (JP), described the tribunal verdict as “victory for the people irrespective of political affiliation.”

The statement added, “For us, the judgment was straightforward and very clear on point of law.

“The law is specific on qualifications to contest for governorship of a state and NYSC certificate is not a requirement for contesting for the office of the governor and, like the tribunal ruled, there is nowhere that the NYSC certificate was attached to the documents Governor Mbah submitted to INEC.”

The Save Enugu Group group then urged the opposition parties in the state to “join hands with the government of the day and embrace the Tomorrow is Now Agenda for Enugu State to move forward without further distractions.”

