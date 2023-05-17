Police Parade Four Suspects Over Murder of Igwe Christopher Igboke

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Four suspects have been paraded by Ebonyi State Police Command in connection with the murder of Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa.

The suspects are; Nnabuike Emmanuel Egede aka Champaign, Chukwudi Aliewa, Obinna Igwe aka Nwampepe and Okechukwu

Nwamgbegbu all males

Briefing newsmen at the Police headquarters, Tuesday, PPRO, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said the suspects, a gang of Ayes Confraternity storm the Eze’s palace with weapons, shot at him severally and fled the scene.

“On 27th February, 2023 HRH Eze Christopher Ewa was at his palace at Umuezeokah with his wives and children.

“The dreaded hoodlums gained access into the highly fortified palace through the fence and on sighting the Eze, shot at him severally and abandoned him in a pool of his blood to die, after which they fled into hiding.

“Sequel to the attack and gruesome murder of HRH Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa, an official report was made by one of his son’s Barr Igboke Samuel Onyema and the operatives swiftly swung into action, which led to the arrest of the four Suspects.

On interrogation, the suspects made useful statements confessing to the crime, (PPRO added).

The Suspects in their various confessions mentioned some of their cohorts currently at large who participated actively in the crime.

Meanwhile, efforts are on top gear by the police towards tracking them down for possible arrest and further investigation.

