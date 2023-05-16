Detention: Coalition Plans Mega Rally for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release in USA

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In furtherance of the call for the unconditional release of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Maazị Nnamdi Kanu, a coalition of Biafran Nation agitators across the world has planned to host a mega rally and campaign for his release in the US.

This was disclosed in a flyer posted on the social media on Tuesday by the Special Counsel to Kanu, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor.

“As the faithful & loyal ramp up on the all-round efforts to free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention, here comes one of such by Ambassadors for Self Determination. I know them. They’re smart, loyal & connected to high places. Come one, come all, Washington DC, 25th May. See you!” Ejimakor wrote on his Twitter handle, alongside the flyer for the mega rally.

According to the information contained in the flyer, the rally, tagged “Free Nnamdi Kanu” Campaign will hold in US capital, Washington, D.C., by the coalition.

It was gathered that the Campaign would be held under the umbrella of Ambassadors for Self-Determination, as the Coalition has been duly granted permission to host the said rally for Kanu’s release.

According to the flyer, the said rally will hold on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the National Press Club, 529 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20045 at 2.00 p.m.

The flyer reads, “Regardless of what you think of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, you will agree that the rule of law has to prevail in any civilized society.

“The world court, the African court and the Nigerian courts, all have ordered his (Kanu) immediate and unconditional release.

“Please, join the Coalition of Biafran sons and daughters along with other champions of Human Rights in a United Campaign to free this innocent freedom fighter.”

It would be recalled that Kanu was extradited to Nigeria by the Federal Government of Nigeria, and has been in the detention of the Department of State Service since his return to the country, despite having been acquitted by the court.

Related