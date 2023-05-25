Imo Goes Backwards In Hospitality, Tourism As Uzodinma Abandons – Concorde Hotel

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Imo State, once a hospitality hub in Nigeria has lost its grip to Delta and Enugu State as Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma administration abandoned the Imo State Concorde Hotel, located at owerri capital city.

The Govenor, on his inception sacked the state concession management team under kingseoul and his south Korean partners, appointed one Nkechi Ugwu who allegedly sold the biggest Sam-proof generator to recover the effect of covid-19, before the appointment of one Eziada Ngozi Nwaizu who later resigned her appointment as the general manager.

However, Imo people are crying bitterly over a famous mind blowing investment of the past Govenor, Dee Sam Mbakwe have been left to ruined, as investigation revealed that the place is now safe- Haven for suspected hoodlums and quick-quick sex hawker.

Few people who identified themselves as workers, were interviewed at the hotel premises on thursday, May 25th told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that they are been owed for over nineteen Months.

It could be recalled that during former govenor, Rochas Okorocha administration, the hotel played host of some international conferences such as Commonealth Parliamentarian Conference, National Military Conference, National Bar Association Convention and many others.

Our correspondent who recently visited the hotel on thursday, also sighted some section of the open space in the hotel premises which have been converted to a Mechanic workshops.

A suspected sex hawker who uses the facilities for a hideout in interaction with the correspondent said that the place is currently under indoors renovation by the RASS Group while the workers and security men have all been laid off except the open bars and the Olympic sized Swimming pool was a shadow of itself.

Meanwhile, when contacted the Imo State commissioner for Tourism, Barr Jerry Egemba who confirmed the story, told our correspondent on telephone interview that the hotel is undergoing a serious renovation.

Egemba, stated that the RASS Group have taken over the management of the hotel and very soon Concorde will bounce back to it’s usual status as the best hotel in the East.

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor has not abandoned the place, that the stollen Sam-proof generator have been returned back to the hotel.

