Gunmen Gun Down 3 Policemen, Cart Away Arms in Anambra (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Three police officers were, on Thursday afternoon, gunned down by yet-to-be-identified armed men in Anambra State.

According to a viral social media video, the incident happened in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Although, this reporter could not get comprehensive information about the incident as at the time of filing this report; it was, however, gathered that the murdered officers were mobile policemen attached to the 29 PMF and 54 PMF Umunze.

Reacting to the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, described it as unfortunate incident, while also noting that reinforcement teams were already in the area.

“It is an unfortunate incident and is part of the highest price security officers pay in serving the nation but the police command is not deterred by this development.

“The reinforcements teams are already in the area and the manhunt for the assailants is ongoing while joint security patrols have been intensified in the area,” DSP Tochukwu said in a short statement made available to 247ureports.

