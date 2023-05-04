Peter Obi, Uzodinma, Samdaddy, Other Top Dignitaries Mourn Late Humphrey Anumodu As He Transit To Glory

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Humphrey Anumodu, the Imo state Labour Party guber aspirant for the November 11th election in Imo state, has been committed to mother earth amid cries and tributes.

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, who was conspicuously present at the funeral, described the fallen hero as a consummate gentleman who had no issues with any man.

The LP Presidential candidate who spoke to newsmen at the Funerals service held at Christ Anglican Church Obilubi in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state, regretted the sudden demise of the LP Imo governorship aspirant, adding that he died at a time when his services are needed both in the state and in the country.

He prayed that God grants the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Governor of Imo state, ably represented by his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku, the former Governor of Imo state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha ably represented by his Chief of Staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, member representing Owerri zone at Upper Chamber i

of the National Assembly, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Labour Party Imo guber aspirant, General Lincoln Ogunewe, former Imo guber aspirant, Senator Bright Nwanne, the YPP Imo guber candidate, Kemdi Opara among other dignitaries graced the occasion.

The diseased, aged 70, has been described by many as a political colossus in the state who would have been the Governor of Imo way back in 1999 but was shortchanged because of zoning formula.

He has been on the ballot till very recently when he got entangled with the Peter Obi Labour movement which would have seen him through when death struck.

Related