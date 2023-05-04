Mixed Reaction As Uzodinma Yet To Swear-in New Special Advisers- Appointees Loiter Without Offices

Advertisement

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

This is over two months the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had appointed over hundred and fifty special advisers who he found very worthy to serve under his shared prosperity administration.

Appointment of the prospective members of the State expanded executive council was announced by the Imo State government on February 25th, 2023, through the office of the SSG, Mr Cosmas Iwu.

Amongst those who’s names were shortlisted as the New special advisers are his former chairmen of interim management committees of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state who’s offices were dissolved by July 2022, as well as other party stakeholders and faithfuls who made the list.

There are mixed reactions among and outside the new Appointees of the governor over Uzodinma’s silence and delay to fix a date for Their swearing-in ceremony, as well as delegating official assignments to them.

Meanwhile, some of the newly appointed special advisers of the governor who have media portfolios have already started signing press releases in the name of the government without being inaugurated nor sworn-in by their Govenor.

However, the new special advisers who loiter without offices have always appear in state functions very stranded, pathetic and confused, just like few amongst them that served in the past government administrations who’s expectations about their appointment may appear very high.

As result of this ugly situation in the state politics, when newsmen goes close to get their view about the policies and decisions of the Govenor, they appear very aggressive and feel offended easily without making official comments about the administration of their principal.

Also, many of the serving appointees of the Govenor are yet to be given official operational vehicles, while other ones in the ministries have Purportedly complained of not receiving allowances and impress to run their assigned Offices.

