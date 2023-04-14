Gov Uzodinma’s Second Term Ambition Tear Imo Elders Apart – Owerri, Okigwe Lay claim to Guber seat

Advertisement

There is palpable fear in Imo state after some members of the Imo State Council of Elders allegedly exchanged hot blows after failed attempt to endorse Mr. Hope Uzodinma for second term.

An insider source revealed that Chairman of the Council, HRH Eze Cletus Ilomanya convened an emergency meeting of the Council to brainstorm on major issues affecting the state, not knowing that he had a predetermined agenda to foist on members on Wednesday, April 13, 2023.

Our correspondent who monitored the proceeding revealed that some loyalists of Mr. Uzodinma tried to hijack the meeting but met with serious resistance immediately the issue of Imo charter of Equity was brought on the table for discussion.

In a bid to protect Uzodinma’s interest, two elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu clashed over which zone to consider first in the charter, since Orlu had taken 20 years turn out of the 24 years after democracy returned to the state.

It could be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 conducted its primary election where the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu emerged the Governorship standard bearer a day before the purported charter of Equity imbroglio came up.

However, Labour Party is expected to conduct its Governorship primary during weekend where a candidate will emerge. Though, information gathered showed that Mr Uzodinma has infiltrated the party with his stooges, with a view to destabilizing its strength and relevance to confront him in the November poll.

Disclosing further, our Reporter said that trouble started when efforts by some APC induced elders tried to foreclose Okigwe and Owerri zones from contesting the November 11, Governorship election made the meeting to end in deadlock.

Speaking to select Journalists shortly after the meeting, a prominent member of the elders council from Orlu zone who preferred anonymity frowned at some of his colleagues for trading the security of lives and property of Imo people on the altar of selfishness and greed.

He called on well meaning members of the council who resisted the move to endorse Uzodinma for a second term to ignore any communique that may be issued by enemies of the state to purport to represent the overall view of members, adding that no reasonable resolution was agreed upon in the meeting.

In attendance include, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, Prof Maurice Iwu, Mike Okori, Gen Sunday Chikwe, Amb Greg Mbadiwe, Chief Onyegasi Ok200, Hon Maxwell Duru, Prince Lemmy Akakem, Justice BA Njemanze, Chief Goddy Ibekwe, Hon Noel Aguocha Chukwukadibia, and Amb Eddy Onuoha

Others are, Louis Alozie SAN, Bishop Stanford Nworgu, HRH Eze Jude Obidegwu, HRH Eze Mike Nwosu, Sir Mike Obioha, Chief Alex Mbakwe, Engr Sonnie Hart-Ibeh, HRH Eze Akano, OFR, Prof Osy Nwebo, Most Rev Dr David Onuoha, Chief M. O Nlemigbo, Chief Ostia Nwanebu, Barr Peter Mgbenwelu, Sir Ambrose Ejiogu, Chief Henry Njoku, Prof Edna Mathew Njoku, HRH Eze Jude Obidiegwu, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bishop Divine Eches (CAN Chairman).

