Soludo’s Press Secretary Replies ETG Over Threat to Recognize Njoku As APGA National Chairman

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Christian Aburime, the Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has maintained that no court has set aside the judgment affirming Chief Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Aburime stated this while responding to a threat by an Abuja-based group, known as the Elections Transparency Group (ETG), which threatened the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to recognize Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of the party, in adherence to what they described as the final verdict of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the Party’s national chairmanship tussle.

The group, which gave the INEC Chairman seven days ultimatum to give effect to the Supreme Court judgement, threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against the INEC Chairman should he fail or neglect to obey the judgement.

The ETG, in a release issued on Friday, and signed by its Convener, Dr. Kazeem Adekunle, also said that it was strange that INEC, under Prof Yakubu, would “keep going back and forth on a clear and unambiguous judgement delivered by the Supreme Court since March 24, 2023.”

In his reply, however, Governor Soludo’s Spokesperson, Aburime described the said judgment as non-existent, while also referring the group to the Judgment of Awka High Court, which, he said, affirmed unambiguously that Ozonkpu Victor Oye is the authentic Chairman of the Party.

While opining that the group is confuse, he also insisted that no court has set that Judgment aside or reversed it.

“This group are probably being sponsored just for the nuisance sake and to disturb the peace of the nation.

“Supreme Court did not and has never affirmed Chief Edozie Njoku as APGA Chairman, it only corrected a typographical error on his name which was wrongly spelt in the Jigawa Judgment where he sought to be a party in the case.

“Ozonkpu Victor Oye remains the undisputable and authentic National Chairman of APGA till tomorrow,” Aburime said.

