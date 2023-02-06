We’re ready for election, Uzodimma tells EU Election Observers

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has assured the members of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria that his State in particular and Nigeria in general are ready for the forthcoming election.

He gave the assurance at the weekend when he received in audience at the New Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri a team of European Union Election observers led by Thomas Boserop who paid him a working visit.

Governor Uzodimma assured them that “the State Government and the Federal Government are ready for the election,” and that “adequate preparations have been put in place.”

He told them that the Mock election they just came to observe and the main elections of February 25 and March 11 will surely be smooth.

He thanked them for finding time to visit and wished them the best of luck as they monitor the elections, reminding them that “government owes it a responsibility to ensure a very successful election by providing a conducive environment for her citizens to vote and be voted for.”

Earlier, the leader of the team Thomas Boserop informed the Governor that they are in Nigeria “to observe the elections lined up for February and March,” and that they “thought it wise and proper to pay the courtesy call on the Governor as a way of informing him that Imo State is part of the State they are listed to observe.”