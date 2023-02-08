Gov Uzodinma Assures Of Adequate Security During General Election In Imo State

Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has assured the people of the state of adequate security during the forth coming elections.

Speaking during a meeting with some selected leaders of the APC at Ward, zonal and Local government levels in Owerri, the Governor assured that “Government will provide sufficient security to stop all forms of threats and harassment of innocent citizens which might prevent them from voting their preferred candidate and party in the forthcoming elections.”

Governor Uzodinma frowned at the situation where only APC members are being attacked their property destroyed accusing the opposition of being responsible

The Governor assured Party faithful that he will stop at nothing to fish out those behind the killings in Imo State.

On his relationship with President Buhari and how it has benefited the state, the governor said his relationship with Buhari is instrumental to Imo State getting the necessary support and financial grants to carry out her responsibility, like the construction of the Owerri/Okigwe and the Owerri/Orlu roads.

The Governor then told the Party executives to go home and assert their positions, take ownership of their Wards as the ruling Party based on the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended, assuring them of total support of the State Government under his watch.