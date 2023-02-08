Ebonyi CUPP Welcomes New CP

Advertisement

…Says Replacement long Overdue & Timely.

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ebonyi state have welcome the new Commissioner of Police, CP Faleye Olaleye to the state.

The new CP Olaleye replaces Aliyu Garba in the state.

Ebonyi CUPP in a press release Tuesday, signed by the Chairman (CUPP), Engr. Chinedum Elekwachi stated that the replacement is long over due and timely. While urging the new CP to help restore peace and orderliness in the state.

The release read:

“We wish to inform the new commissioner of police that the Ebonyi State that used to be a peaceful state has become a hotbed for sundry of security breaches. The security breaches has its flay to organised political sponsored terror which it has become pertinent that since we now have a new sheriff, they should be stalled.

“CP Faleye is invited to checkmate the use of touts to victimize political opponents by the ruling APC government in the state. The bloodletting is unbecoming and bringing it to a halt should form the basis of his first assignments in office .

“Ebonyi CUPP will not hesitate to decorate the new commissioner with a golden medal if he will demonstrate courage and professionalism in closing down the killing chamber of the Ebubeagu miltia in the old government house and as well proscribe the group as an illegal group which they are.”

The group further call on the new CP to redeem the battered image of the Nigerian police in Ebonyi state by ensuring neutrality and professionalism.