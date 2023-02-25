Gov Umahi Assures Adequate Security For Ebonyians During Election

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

Governor Umahi has called on Ebonyians not to entertain fears on the flight patrol of Officers of the Nigerian Air force across the State.

Umahi made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki, Friday.

The Governor explained that the operation was to ensure miscreants do not exploit opportunities to cause breakdown of law and order during the general elections.

“We also got a surprise package from Security Chiefs from Abuja all aimed at having a free, fair and credible election in Ebonyi state. Ladies and gentlemen, let me inform you we have a flying Officer from the Nigerian Air force, Enugu.

“I want Ebonyians to know that they would be flying low in their domain, so they should not be afraid. They are actually there to protect them and evaluate flashpoints and any envisaged threats, and to deal with the matter decisively.

Governor Umahi while assuring that efforts have been put in place to ensure hitchfree elections in the State, said the efforts were to instill confidence on the voters, as deployment of electoral materials and personnel have been concluded to ensure free and fair elections.

The Governor expressed concern about possible cases of existence of fake election observers and urged Security Agencies to checkmate the situation.

The Governor also directed Security Agencies to ensure that movement across polling units during elections are prohibited within the State.

“We have also agreed that anybody seen with gun that shouldn’t have gun or causing violence/ disrupting the election process, must be arrested immediately and taken away for the law to take its cause.

“I have instructed all my party people including those of other parties not to violate electoral laws, anyone doing so must be arrested.”

The Governor also remarked that though the activities of Ebubeagu Security outfit has been suspended, it’s replacements, the Neighbourhood Watch and Vigilante Corps would not participate in Election Security.