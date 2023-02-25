INEC Adhoc Staff Refuse To Start Work, Unpaid Allowances

Advertisement

Some INEC adhoc Staff in Nigeria have said that they will not start the accreditation and election process until they are paid their training allowances.

The presiding officers of Dorayi Karama Constituency in Gwale Local Government of Kano State in the north-west of the country, said that they are asking for the training allowance given to them by INEC.

Our correspondent in Kano, said that now the voters there are crowded and waiting for the voting to start.

Kano State has more than five million voters, which makes the state one of the most frequented places for candidates to seek votes.