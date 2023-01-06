Man Murdered In Anambra 2 Days To Wedding [Voice of Naija]

Advertisement

A young man identified as Izuchukwu Charles Igweka has been killed in Anambra State.

Izuchukwu was murdered at a location within Ukpor Town in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

According to Daily Post, mourners on social media disclosed that the incident occurred on Thursday, 5 January, 2023.

It was learnt that the deceased was preparing for his traditional wedding ceremony with fiancée Chinenye Linda Chukwuchekwa.

The event had been scheduled for Saturday, 7 January, 2023, in Ezekwuabo Otolo, Nnewi North LGA.

One of his friends, Obi Chibuike Charles paid tribute as he recalled his last moments with Izuchukwu.

His words: “It’s very hard to type goodbye bro but God knows the best, Nigeria has happened to you and Nigeria has failed you.

“Full of life yesterday, today you’re being laid to mother earth. Your traditional marriage is coming up next tomorrow which is 7th.

“We planned on how to shut down as usual but they came yesterday and took your life forcefully…Rest well my brother.

Violent deaths and killings have almost become a recurring decimal in Anambra State, per recent reports.

Recall that early this week, a man was killed and dumped in his car at Nawfija community along Umunze road in Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the victim was identified as Udoka Eze, 50 years old, from Iyiafor village in Owerezukala.