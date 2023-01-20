Imo Police Command Gets New PRO

Advertisement

The Imo State Police Command now has a new PRO, he is ASP Henry Okoye and he takes over from CSP Michael Abattam who has been redeployed.

In a press statement signed by the outgoing spokesperson Michael Abattam,ASP Henry Okoye hails from Idenmili North Local Government Area, Anambra State. He graduated from the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kanu, with a First Class Honours (B.Sc) in Mathematics in 2018.

Until his posting to Imo State as the Police Public Relations Officer, he served at Oji River Divisional Police Headquarters, Enugu State Command.