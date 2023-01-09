Another Killing In Anambra, One Dead, Dismembered

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates the killings in Anambra State appears to be on a steady increase and possibly out of the grips of the State government. This is as a waring cultist groups have resulted in the killing of another citizen of Anambra State at his native home in Idemili North Local Government Area [LGA].

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Particularly, the members of the Black Axe cult group led by the notorious Kelechi Ewesiobi [Gattuso] attacked and killed a member of another cultist group, the Vikings. He was as gathered from members of the community was Chukwunonso Okoye. The incident occurred at Nkpor Agu village around 6pm on Sunday.

As gathered, the group led by Gattuso went on to dismember the dead victim.

No arrests have been made.

Interestingly, the Gattuso gang is reported to be responsible for the killing of the President General of Obosi and other killings in Awka and immediate environs. The Igwe of Obosi had already called on the security agencies in the State and the Government of Anambra State to sit up and tackle the increasing spate of insecurity in the State.