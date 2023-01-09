AIT Chairman, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Arrested By UK Police

Advertisement

He was picked up on Sunday at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport in London.

A reliable source who was on the same flight confirmed the arrest to Whistler.

The source said: “We were on a flight from Frankfurt to London, and as we were about to arrive in London, we were informed that we should all stay on our seats when the aircraft lands…

And that the police wanted to do something. We were informed that there would be a police operation.

So when we landed, the police came in and asked, “Who is Raymond Dokpesi?” and they have taken him away. He was wearing an agbada. “He was arrested in London.” The source concluded.