The Church remains only hope for humanity – APGA guber candidate

Mr Bernard Odoh, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi, has described the church as the only hope for humanity while seeking credible leadership.

Odoh spoke on Sunday in Abakaliki at the fourth anniversary celebration of the City of Grace Royal Assembly Church.

The governorship candidate, represented by Mrs Mmachi Sylvester, Chief Protocol Officer of Odoh’s Campaign Team, said the house of worship was the only place that has not failed the human race.

According to him, judgments could be perverted and twisted elsewhere “but not in the synagogue“.

“The church is the only hope for humanity and a just place that has not failed mankind,”Odoh said.

He commended the General Overseer and the Prophet of the church, Jeremiah Okoye, over his achievements and called on the people to vote for their conscience.

Speaking, Okoye called on Christian faithful and the public to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

He said that the PVC was the power that the people have to elect credible leaders.

The prophet, who spoke on the theme “Power of Thanksgiving”, called for sacrifice on the part of the leadership and the led.

According to him, the most profound way to express gratitude to God is by serving others in his name and showing appreciation.

He urged the faithful to always acknowledge God in all they do.