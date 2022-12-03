3 killed as Imo police repel attack on INEC office

Advertisement



Three gunmen have been reportedly killed and one captured alive in the early hours of Monday in a failed attack on INEC headquarters in Imo state

The gunmen said to be in their numbers attacked the facility around 3am Monday morning but we’re repelled by security agents.

Three of the attackers were killed on the spot and one arrested while the rest fled.

As at the time of writing this report the police are still searching for the fleeing gunmen.

Today’s attack comes days after some gunmen enforcing a five day sit at home attacked some parts of Owerri and Mbaitoli killing three

The five day sit at home ends today