Okigwe residents flee as security operatives clash with Gunmen

Residence of Okigwe town in Imo state today fled their homes following clashes between security agencies and some unidentified gunmen

There are no reports of any loss of lives however normalcy has gradually returned to the town following the deployment of military personnel

The clashes led to heavy traffic gridlock with the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway blocked forcing traffic to divert through Ubahu/Okpara Road/Ogii route before linkin

Travelers had a very bitter experience as they had to endure the inconveniences following the disruption of traffic flow on the expressway.

Efforts to reach the Spokesman of the Imo state police command were unsuccessful as he neither picked his call nor respond to a text message.