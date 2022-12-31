Omuma Magic: Ihedioha Visits Ugochinyere, Assures Him Of Support

Advertisement



Former governor of Imo state Emeka Ihedioha has assured Ikenga Ugochinyere of his support in his battle against enemies of the state.

Ihedioha said this when he paid a solidarity visit to Ugochinyere in Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, said he is not unaware of the attacks against him by the state authorities adding that he should be rest assured that he is not alone in the fight.

Responding Ikenga Ugochinyere who is vying for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the PDP thanked the former governor for his reassuring words and assured him that he will not back down

Ugochinyere survived an assassination attempt masterminded by the Special Adviser to the governor of Special Duties China Nwaneri after exposing plans by the Imo state government to rig next year’s General election.

His convoy was attacked by gunmen led by Nwaneri in Akokwa during a political campaign.

Reacting to that attack, Ihedioha said Imolites are solidly being him as seen in the vigil held in his house by those who love the truth