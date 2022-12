Advertisement



From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Residents of Obeagu Community in Ishielu LGA, Ebonyi state have been thrown into panic as Military Men storm Community.

The Military men invaded the Community Monday morning in Hillux Jeeps harassing and searching residents of the community.

A source from the Community said the military men arrived in 10 hillux jeep early Monday morning, searching villages and houses. While residents of the community fled into the bush for safety.