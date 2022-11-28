Tinubu desperate to divert attention from APC’s 7 disastrous years —Atiku Campaign

Advertisement



The Presidential Campaign teams of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, lashed out at the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over alleged lack of capacity to lead the country.

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign urged Nigerians to see through the desperate attempt by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to divert attention from his party’s seven disastrous years at the helm of affairs.

Spokesperson of the campaign, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, said this in a telephone chat with Vanguard, in Abuja, yesterday, that Tinubu, who was obviously embarrassed by the disastrous outing of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration over the past seven years, was looking for ways to divert the attention of Nigerians by taking a dig at the PDP and Atiku.

Also, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant on Public Communications to the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, described Tinubu as a clown fit for the theatre, not Nigeria’s presidency.

Ologbondiyan said: “It is unfortunate that a candidate that cannot offer, let alone activate alternative programmes is seeking to counsel Nigerians on how to cast their votes.

“Is it not laughable that a candidate, who cannot campaign on a single achievement of his party’s misadventure in governance, is seeking to blackmail Nigerians?

“It is instructive for Tinubu to know that Nigerians are desirous of returning to those 16 years with improvements from our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as life was far better to the misrule which Asiwaju and his co-travellers imposed on Nigerians just because of his life ambition.

The PDP campaign spokesman noted that Nigerians, who were today suffering from the misrule of the APC, were praying for February 2023 to come quickly for them to vote the APC out and return the PDP to power in order to secure the future of generations yet unborn.

”It is public knowledge that every time Tinubu comes out in public to make a statement or two, he has always goofed.

“If he is not saying that voter’s card has expiration date; he is saying young Nigerians are tweeting on WhatsApp or that 50 million youths should be recruited into the Nigerian Army and be fed with cassava in the morning, and Agbado in the night.

“How can you say Nigerians are tweeting on WhatsApp? Is that the kind of person we want to hand 21st Century Nigeria over to?

“In his latest gaffe at the Lagos rally, he asked Nigerians to get their APV in order to vote for APC when even primary school children know that PVC is the only item that admits a voter into a polling unit.

“Without mincing words, Tinubu’s gaffes already supply comedians, skit makers, meme-makers, and TikTokers with content.

“He is a self-writing joke and will make Nigeria a bye-word for scorn among the comity of nations, which is why he shouldn’t get close to power,”Shaibu further said.

He explained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s claim at the Lagos rally that Tinubu would lift Nigerians out of hardship and hunger was an indictment of the APC, an admission that, indeed, over 133 million Nigerians now live in abject poverty as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

“Now they are selling a message of a renewed hope. It is common knowledge that darkness cannot cure darkness and sickness cannot cure sickness. How can the APC be promising to fix problems exacerbated by the same APC? This is balderdash,” he said.

