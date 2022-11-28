Delta APC candidate charges party members to put God first

Advertisement



Mr Tony Ndanenu, All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate, has charged residents of his constituency to put God first in all their dealings always.

The candidate is contesting the 2023 election for the House of Assembly Ndokwa East Constituency.

According to a statement he issued in Abuja, Ndanenu gave the charge at the inauguration of his campaign in Aboh, the Headquarters of Ndokwa East alongside Mr Friday Osanebi, APC Delta Deputy Governorship Candidate.

Ndanenu, while dedicating his campaigns to God, expressed optimism that with God Almighty, victory was sure for the APC and all its candidate in Delta, currently governed by the PDP.

He commended residents of the community for coming out in their numbers, saying that it was a sign of love and victory to come for the APC in 2023 general elections.

He said with the turn out, the love of Ndi-Oshimili people for him, Osanebi, the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, an indigene of Beneku in Ndokwa East and all other APC candidates, was obvious. “With this turn out, the people of Ndokwa East have declared that there is no other party in Ndokwa East besides the APC.

“I am very sure that the APC will take over the governance of Delta at all levels with your support and votes come 2023.

“We will definitely sweep out PDP the sinking party from the state,”he said.

He, however, urged APC members in the state and the critical stakeholders to remain focused and united, saying that with unity of purpose, victory would be assured for the party.

Ndanenu also advised members of the APC in Delta not to be distracted by campaign of calumny from the camp of the opposition, saying they should remain focused with their eyes on the ball.

He assured that if elected, he would change the narrative in the area by ensuring that true dividends of democracy was brought to the people.

He assured of quality representation, saying he would bring government presence to the area and ensure the electrification of communities that were currently without electricity.

He added that he would create access road, provide pipeborne water and good health care facilities for the people.