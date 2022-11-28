CUPP Ebonyi Condemns Burning Of INEC Office, Says its a ploy to instill fear on people/voters.

Advertisement



The Coalition Of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ebonyi state have condemned the burning of the office headquarters of the Indepedence National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Izzi LGA of Ebonyi State.

According to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Ebonyi state, Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze, Sunday morning.

CUPP decried the act which they described as a hatchet job by agents of a certain Governorship Candidate in the state to instill fear on the people and discourage them from participating in the electoral process.

In a statement made available to newsmen signed by the chapters Chairman, Engr. Chinedum Elekwachi, it revealed that the burning of the INEC headquarters in Izzi LGA is a prelude of attack to be launched on all INEC offices in the state.

Th statement reads: “this particular attack is a prelude of attack to be launched on all INEC offices in the state. CUPP has overtime raised alarm over ploy of a certain Governorship Candidate in using this methodology to scare away voters.

“In this state, people that registered in the recent concluded INEC voters registration can’t go out to collect their card because of fear of Oppression or abduction by Ebubeagu.

“The police may need to ask questions and act urgently on what is happening in the state because this anti-democractic process will only lead to anarchy”

“It is less than 90 days to the first poll and the police has not seen the need to convoke stakeholders meeting to set a pace for understanding amongst the political actors. It is indeed worrisome that the police commission in the state has failed in setting a process that will gurantee a level playing ground for all the political parties admits complains of intimidation from citizens on the dawn of everyday”, CUPP explained.

The group further said those who committed the crime must face the full wrath of the law while the police with other sister agencies should embark on independent investigations on plans to burn down other INEC offices in the state.