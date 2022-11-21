Rep Ottah Agbo to Appeal Judgement

Advertisement



… Says The Verdict Is A Miscarriage Of Justice

…Thanks Enone People For Iron-Clad Solidarity

By Abdulateef Bamgbose

The Honourable Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo has expressed reservations on the judgment upholding the nomination of Aida Nath Ogwuche as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)candidate for Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

The Makurdi Federal High Court, presided over, by Justice Abdu Dogo, today ruled that Aida Nath Ogwuche was right not to have resigned her public sector employment before the PDP primary election in May, 2022, where she sought nomination to the House of Representatives.

Dr. Ottah Agbo in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Andrew Agbese said his lawyers have studied the judgement and have vowed to appeal the verdict, stressing that the verdict is a miscarriage of Justice which must be challenged upstairs.

He said: “We’ve not lost as some people have interpreted it; it is rather a temporary setback that will be tested upstairs!

“The judgement is a miscarriage of Justice, which could have disruptive implications for our electoral process and democratic journey if allowed to stand!

“We expect that when all the facts and evidence are heard on appeal on the point of law, we will be vindicated.

“I want my supporters to be strong and thank God for democracy and the rule of law. Democracy is not necessarily the best form of government, yet there is no alternative to it. So, as our detractors jubilate, I call on my supporters not to be angry but be patient and prayerful, for the victory of evil over good is only temporal…”

While thanking his constituents for their support over the years, the Ozigizaga and Ubagidi of Enone promised to keep delivering the dividends of democracy to his Federal Constituency!