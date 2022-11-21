NYSC sends SOS to Soludo as erosion gully eats up Anambra Orientation Camp

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Members and the leadership of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Anambra State have sent a Save Our Soul call to the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo over the menace of erosion gully currently ravaging a part of the NYSC Orientation Camp in the state.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC in Anambra State, Mrs Blessed Ekene Iruma made the call over the weekend while speaking at the cultural carnival of the 2022 Batch C Stream One Corps members posted to the state.

Speaking at the event, which held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area of the state, Mrs. Iruma, who described Ndi-Anambra as accommodating, called for the Governor’s urgent intervention and expedited action to address the erosion gully eating up a portion of the camp.

While commending the support of the state government and the different security agencies in the state to the scheme and to Corps members in the state; the NYSC State Coordinator called for the sustenance of such relationship, and also harped on the need for Soludo’s urgent intervention on the erosion gully, to avoid its further escalation.

On the cultural carnival, Mrs. Iruma described it as a ritual that brings the Corps members together to enable them appreciate the beauty of the country’s cultural diversity.

Mrs. Iruma added that the event also exposes Corps members to the various cultures and languages in the country; even as she reminded the Corp members that they have major roles to play in the shared responsibility of maintaining and promoting Nigeria’s unity in diversity.

The cultural carnival featured performances of different cultural groups in Nigeria, martial arts, sack race, thread in the needle, catching the rain, filling the can (all by the Corps members), among other major highlights and activities.