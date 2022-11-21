Nigerian Singer, Wizkid Wins At 2022 American Music Awards

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has become the first artiste to win the ‘Favourite Afrobeats Artiste’ category in the American Music Awards.
The 50th edition of the event was held on Sunday, at Microsoft Theater, California.
For the first time, the Favorite Afrobeats Artiste category was introduced into the award show.
Wizkid made history as the first African and Nigerian to win an American Music Award.
His latest feat was announced on the blue-tick Twitter account of the award organisers on Sunday.
His collaboration with Tems on Essence also won in the Favourite R&B Song category at the event.
Essence continues to clinch awards two years after its release in October 2020, as the 11th track on Wizkid’s fourth studio album, Made in Lagos.
The tweet read, “Congrats to @wizkidayo and @temsbaby! “Essence” won an #AMAs for “Favorite R&B Song!”.
Wizkid also beat Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML, and Tems to win the “Favourite Afrobeats artist” Award.
–
Source; https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/21/nigerian-singer-wizkid-wins-2022-american-music-awards