Advertisement



In a horrible twist, Hon. Justice M. A Madugu denies Chief Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga bail remands them in prison as he adjourned the matter to November 30, 2022.

Modestly speaking it does seem the Court’s remanding of Chief Edozie Njoku (National Chairman of APGA) seem premeditated.

The conditions upon which both Chief Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga were denied bail run contrary to their fundamental principles of human rights.