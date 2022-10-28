Soludo Flags-Off Road Project Project in Hometown, Says ‘It’s Very Strategic’

Advertisement



By Christian Aburime and Izunna Okafor

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has flagged-off the road connecting the boundary between Nanka and Isuofia.

The flag-off signals the commencement of construction works on the Nanka By-pass Obiadimora road totalling 2.2 Kilometers.

According to the Governor, the road is a major bypass, even though flood water has been driving people away.

Governor Soludo further said that the resultant effect of flood water splitting of the road usually causes erosion which is prevalent in the state.

Speaking further, Governor Soludo said, “We have come to give the road a permanent solution because it’s the worst road in this area.

“It’s a small road but it’s very strategic. If you are coming from Nnewi to Oko, you won’t need to follow Ekwulobia roundabout.

“We will decongest roads that will be motorable from Awka to Aguluezechukwu,” the Governor emphasized.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma told the people that the Governor is empathetic about their plight.

Engr. Okoma explained that the road will have 6 inches stone base and cement stabilization with a life span of 20 years.

Quoting the Contractor, the Commissioner said that the road which will have good drainage and bypass Adimora, joining Nnobi road, will be ready before Christmas this year.

Commissioner Okoma commended the Governor for commencing the road project and expressed optimism it will get to all the roads in Aguata.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Aguata Local Government Area, Prince Chibueze Oforbuike thanked the Governor for remembering the people of Aguata and Orumba.

He recalled how the Governor vowed that Anambra would be a large construction site, saying that the visit is promise kept.

The Deputy Majority Leader at the State House of Assembly, representing Orumba South, Hon Emeka Aforka said that the road is significant for the people of Orumba and Aguata as it will ease movement through Ekwulobia from Awka.

He pointed out that the Governor gives fifty percent advance mobilization for all the roads he has flagged-off, tasking the contractor on commitment to work.