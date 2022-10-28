In Anambra, Truck Driver Kills 3 While Running Away from Towing Van

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

An unidentified truck, on Friday, crushed three pedestrians to death in Onitsha commercial city of Anambra State.

The crash, which happened at about 10.am at Onitsha Bridge Head involved ten (10) people, comprising six (6) male adults and four (4) female adults, out of whom three persons (two males and one female) who were all pedestrians all lost their lives.

It was gathered that the truck driver, whose vehicle developed a brake problem and broke down while crossing the River Niger Bridge, was trying to avoid the vehicle being towed out by law enforcement agents. He therefore quickly drove it away without fixing the brake problem, and shortly after that, he lost control and rammed into some pedestrians walking down the Bridge and finally crashed into another vehicle coming from Asaba.

Confirming the incident in a press statement to newsmen on Friday, the Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, RC Margaret B. Onabe said the truck driver also took to his heel immediately after crash.

She said, “An unidentified driver of a blue Scania truck (commercial) with registration number: LSD697YD, and an unidentified driver of a blue/white Mitsubishi L300 bus (commercial) with registration number: LEH596XA were involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Onitsha Head Bridge, by Asaba-Onitsha Expressway today 28th, October, 2022 at about 10:00hrs.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was break failure and mechanical deficiency. According to eyewitness the truck developed fault and broke down at the Bridge. On sighting a tow truck towing another vehicle out of the bridge; and sensing that the tow truck might come back later to tow his vehicle, he quickly moved his vehicle without fixing the defect.

“The driver moved, and the brake failed while on the bridge, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into three pedestrians walking down the bridge.

“On getting to Ojukwu statue, it finally collided with Asaba bus and crashed. The driver took to his hills thereafter.

“Ten people, comprising 6 male adults, 4 female adults, were involved in the crash. 3 people, comprising 2 male adults and 1 female adults (all of whom were the pedestrians). 7 people, comprising 4 male adults and 3 female adults were injured.

“FRSC rescue team from RS5.31 Onitsha took the victims to Toronto Hospital where 2 male and 1 female adult were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and the corpses deposited at the hospital morgue. The injured victims are currently receiving treatment.

“As at the time of this report, the rescue team on ground are managing traffic. There was no obstruction caused by the crash there is normal traffic flow, efforts are being made to tow the vehicles to the Police Station.

“The Sector Commander, Anambra State Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi wishes the injured victims quick recovery, sympathized with the family of the dead victims and prays for the repose of their souls.

“He Urged motorist to ensure they service and maintain their vehicles regularly to minimum safety standard before plying the road.”