Nnewi Community Sacks PG & Entire Executive with 18-page Petition

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The people of Ndimgbu Community in Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State have reportedly passed a vote of no confidence on their President-General, Mr. Ifeanyi Patrick Anazodo and the entire members of his executives.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ide Celestine Nwajindu (the Chairman) and Mr. Clement Imoyeto Ikeotuonye (the Secretary) of Ndimgbu Harmony Committee, a five-man committee set up to hear and investigate issues, petitions and complaints bordering on the administration of the PG and his executive members of the Ndimgbu Community Development Union (NCDU).

It was gathered that the vote of no confidence was passed during the 2022 August Quarterly General Meeting of Ndimgbu Community Development Union (NCDU) held over the weekend at Ndimgbu Community Hall, Nnewi, where over 2/3 majority of the members present supported the impeachment of the PG and his entire executives.

Dated August 28, 2022, the statement further emphasizes “…that Mr. Ifeanyi Patrick Anazodo and members of his executives, by virtue of their impeachment by the members of NCDU, have ceased to represent Ndimgbu community in any capacity whatsoever.”

It adds “…that the members of Ndimgbu Community in the said general meeting entrusted the Harmony Committee as Caretakers to pilot the affairs of Ndimgbu Community till December, 2022.”

Some yet-to-be-confirmed reports alleged that the PG and his executives were impeached due to gross incompetence, anomaly, maladministration, lack of transparency and accountability, high-handedness, violation of bye-laws, and executive rascality.

Among other accusations, the reports also accused Mr. Anazodo (the impeached PG) of assault and maltreatment, alleging that he connived with some unknown external security personnel to mal-handle and brutally unleash mayhem on one Mr. Joseph Obi, a resident of the community.

The reports also contain photos showing back of a man with many scars and injuries, purportedly inflicted on him by the impeached PG and the security personnel.

Although these accusations are yet to be confirmed, earlier in an 18-page report dated August 23, 2022, the Ndimgbu Harmony Committee highlighted some of the petitions from citizens and residents of the community against Mr. Anazodo and his executives, as were investigated by them; as well as the outcome of their investigation, and the directives and resolutions of the Committee, as attached below: