My Dad Deflowered Me, Impregnated Me Twice —Lady Confesses in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Akwa

An Anambra-based lady, has confessed to have delivered two kids for her biological father who she said has been sleeping with her since the day he deflowered her.

According to a video currently trending on the social media, the incident happened in Nnobi community, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The viral video shows the lady, who identified herself as Queen Basie, as she was seated down on the ground while being interrogated by a group of unseen men. She was also being flogged intermittently during the interrogation.

According to her, the dad deflowered her and has been enjoying marathon sex with her whenever he wishes, to the point that he impregnated her twice.

Ms. Basie who hails from Cross River State further said she could not explain why her father has been sleeping with her, and also said she couldn’t tell why she allowed him to be doing so.

A masculine voice from a member of the group interrogating her, who identified themselves as White House, however described the act of incest as an abomination in Nnobi, and further pronounced banishment on Ms. Basie and her father.