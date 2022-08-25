Election 2023: Natl’ Coordinator SENGM Cautions Ebonyians to vote wisely.

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Chief Japheth Anyanwu, National Coordinator Southeast Nigerian Governorship Movement SENGM, have cautioned Ebonyians to vote wisely in the 2023 election.

Anyanwu gave the warning Wednesday, on the occasion of its inauguration in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

A total of 118 executives were inaugurated and awarded Certificates.

Addressing the executives, Anyanwu explained that the Organization is not a political party. But an association of all political parties recognised by INEC, seeking the good of Ebonyians and its leadership.

“This is not a political party, go home and tell those who sent you to be here. What we are doing here today, is for peace, betterment of Ebonyians and for the good of leadership. We are here to pray and call God almighty that the election of 2023 will come and go in a peaceful way.

“This is a movement that wants to educate Ebonyians that what we need in 2023 is a better leader. We are here irrespective of our political parties, we want to agree that on the day of election, God will talk to you to agree on who to vote. I am not here to tell you who to vote, so you shouldn’t allow anybody to deceive you.

Don’t vote because of a political party. From this group you will do a proper investigation and know the rightful person to vote for.

In his acceptance speech, Paul Agu, Ebonyi State Coordinator who spoke on behalf of the new executives appreciated the efforts of the founder and all who contributed to the success of the event. Adding, “we will make sure that those who appointed us will not be disappointed, we are going to sensitize the state. (Agu said).