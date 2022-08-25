KTSG approves N3bn for cattle ranching in 10 frontline LGAs

Advertisement

The Katsina State Government has approved the sum of over N3 billion for the first phase of developing cattle ranches across the 10 frontline Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Dr Lawal Bagiwa, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Livestock and Grazing Reserves, disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the state executive council meeting on Wednesday in Katsina.

Bagiwa said that N305 million was earmarked for the project in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Dutsinma, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Danmusa, Kurfi and Kankara LGAs each.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2021 approved the sum of over N6.2 billion for the establishment of cattle ranches in the state.

Bagiwa explained that the project was part of the state government’s effort to end the security challenges across the affected areas.

He said that 14 physical structures would also be provided in each of the 10 LGAs.

“If you could remember, Masari sometime ago went round those frontline areas and discussed with the bandits.

“Some of their complaints were about lack of hospitals, schools, veterinary hospitals, grazing reserves, as well as abattoirs, among others.

“After that, the federal government was briefed on the development, since the state could not afford to do it alone.

”That was why Buhari supported us with over N6 billion.

“After receiving the funds, we advertised for the consultants that specialize in that area to help us in the development of the ranches,” Bagiwa said.

He added that recently, government presented its report with the first preliminary report on what should be done.

The Governor’s aide added, ”thereafter, discussions were held with stakeholders from the benefiting LGAs on their needs and where the ranches could be located,” he added.

According to him, the balance of the money that had been given to the state by the president will be spent on the second and third phases of the project.

“Today, we approved 24 physical structures in each of the LGAs, which include hospitals, normadic schools, veterinary hospitals and milk collection centres.

“Other structures include solar boreholes, resting points for the herdsmen, mosques, abattoirs and other necessary things.

“I wish to inform you that the second phase of the project is the development of pastures for which we intend to use about 100 hecters of land in each of the LGAs.

“The third phase is going to be the establishment of earth dams for the dry season farming in those areas,” Bagiwa added.