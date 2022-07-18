Rights group makes case for 2 interdicted FRSC officials

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

A human rights group, Campaign for Democracy, CD, Anambra state chapter has made a strong and passionate case for two officials of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC whose part of their salaries and allowances were withheld by FRSC authorities when they were interdicted few years ago while serving in Anambra state.

CD which claimed that it stumbled into the matter through investigations, noted that they voluntarily decided to wade into the matter on a humanitarian ground and besides, they knew the affected officers as dedicated and service oriented personnel based on their input in Onitsha unit command where they were serving then before they were arrested and charged to court for murder.

State chairman of CD, Comrade Ekene Nnadi who made the case in a press statement he issued to newsmen in Onitsha, yesterday, gave the names of the affected officials as PM Akpotobo, former FRSC Unit Commander in Onitsha,an Assistant Corp Commander now outside Anambra state and Uchenna Izuakor serving under the unit now a Superintendent Route Commander also serving outside Anambra state.

CD recalled that the two gallant officials were arrested and charged to court for allegedly murdering another FRSC official within the same Onitsha unit command, during which they were interdicted and paid part of their monthly salaries on monthly basis from 2019 to 2021 when the court discharged and acquitted them for want of evidence.

CD contended that since after their discharge and acquittal, their full rights and privileges had since been restored except the release of their remaining salaries and allowances withheld all through their interdiction period.

CD therefore expressed optimism that the Corp Marshall of FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi whom they identified as a God fearing man, would hearken to the voice of reason and graciously approve the payment of salaries and allowances of the two affected officers, Akpotobo and Izuakor withheld within the interdiction period, as soon as possible, saying that they drew their inspiration from the Holy Scriptures which states that a worker deserves his wages.

They reasoned that it would be very apt for Oyeyemi to approve the payment before the completion of his tenure to add to the numerous good legacies he would leave behind.