Flood: Bauchi Governor commiserate with victims, cautions FG against politicising humanitarian services

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor,Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has commiserated with victims of flood disaster on Darazo Local Government and cautioned the Federal Government against politicising humanitarian services in the state.

The governor made the call when he paid a sympathy visit to the victims of flood disaster in Darazo Headquarters of Darazo Local Government area of the state.

He alleged that some people entrusted by the presidency to look into the welfare of victims of disasters in the state are using the resources for political reasons.

.He said: “They should fear God, because what is happening, they should come and inspect and see, not just to give money to people who will vote for them, this is not about voting or about politics, it’s about life and death.”

He said addressing the humanitarian needs of the citizens of the country should be done regardless of their political or regional affiliations.

The governor called on Federal Government to come in and assist through NEMA the victims of floods in Darazo and Kirfi local governments.

The governor said he will personally write to the federal government to come and help tge state in considering the magnitude of the flood as it affects many parts of the state like Kirfi, Gwaram and Gololo among others.

Governor Bala said “despite the over 100 houses destroyed , it is a relief that no life was lost during the incident and promised them that relief packages will be made available to all the affected communities.”

He said the flood it was learned occurred as a result of water accumulated outside the town which was as a result of construction work being carried out noting that next time they have to consider the environmental effect of works before starting.

Governor Bala pledged to the victims of the flood at the palace of the District Head of Darazo, that very soon they will get government’s timely intervention to cushion the effect of the disaster on the affected households.

He said that “We are here on behalf of the Bauchi State government to sympathize with the people of Darazo, especially the district head, the chairman of the local government and all the residents of Darazo because of the flood that destroyed over 100 houses and properties.

“That is why because of inclusiveness of our government, we came to see for ourselves. We had earlier sent our sympathy messages to the affected persons but then, I felt it is important to personally come and see for myself.”

Earlier speaking, the Chairman of Darazo local government, Adamu Bello appreciated the concern shown by the governor to the people of the local government since the occurrence of the incident