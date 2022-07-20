Anambra Resolved to Achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030 —ASHIA Boss

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Government has restated its resolve to achieve the Universal Health Coverage in the state, and take the state’s healthcare system to a more enviable height.

The MD/CEO of the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA) Dr. Simeon Onyemaechi gave the assurance on Tuesday during an interactive session with some members of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) in the State.

Speaking at the event, which held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka, Dr. Onyemaechi noted that achievement of the Coverage in the state requires collective efforts; even as he maintained that the present administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in the state, has it as part of its agenda to achieve the Coverage by 2030.

The ASHIA helmsman further explained that the interaction with the CBOs and CSOs was necessary, as they would serve as agents to help spread the awareness and make people, especially people at the grassroot, understand and queue into the vision and the vision of ASHIA.

While highlighting other means of sensitization and awareness creation they had explored in the past, Dr. Onyemaechi also reeled out major feats of ASHIA and its operation, and urged Ndị Anambra to enrol into the scheme, due to its enormous benefits.

He also advised the sensitized members of the CBOs and CSOs to go into their localities and sensitize others and the spread the good news of ASHIA, as the scheme has primarily come to make healthcare services affordable and easily accessible to the people.