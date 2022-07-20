Sani Shehu remains NNPP Bauchi State Chairman – National leadership

Advertisement

From.Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The national leadership of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dismissed the purported suspension of its Bauchi State Chairman, Malam Sani Shehu stating that he remains the authentic Chairman of the Party in the State.

This is contained in a statement signed by

Dr Agbo Major, National Publicity Secretary, NNPP which a copy was given to reporters in Bauchi.

The Statement said “Shehu’s purported suspension by the North East Zonal Secretary, Babayo Liman on 13th July 2022, without the consent and approval of the Party’s Zonal Chairman, Kawu Ali and the National Working Committee (NWC) is a flagrant violation of NNPP’s Constitution. Accordingly, it is set aside, null and void, and of no effect”.

Agbo said “NNPP believes in due process,the rule of law and strict adherence to its Constitution registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

The Party warns its officials at all levels to desist from taking any action that will cause disaffection and division among members as we jointly strategize, mobilize Nigerians and move into the 2023 general election that will redefine the destiny of the nation and create a new Nigeria citizens desire and deserve.

Similarly the National Secretary of NNPP

Dipo Olayoku has summoned a crucial Meeting of major stakeholders of the party on Thursday 21st July 2022, in Abuja as part of effort to resolve the disagreement that led to the alleged suspension of the State Chairman Sani Shehu .

The Secretary invited National Vice Chairman, North East , Zonal Secretary, North East, Chairman, Bauchi NNPP Secretary, Bauchi,

Others included State NNPP Governorship Candidate The three Senatorial Candidates ,Hon. Aminu Garba Katagum, Alh. Usman Sufee and Barrister. Nazeef Babaji

The meeting is to take place at the National Headquarters, 11, Mahatma Gandhi Street, Area 11, Abuja. Time: 3pm.