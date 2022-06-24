Suspected Kidnapper Burnt Alive in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

A group of angry youths, on Friday, set ablaze, a suspected kidnapper in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Spokesperson of the Command DSP Tochukwu Ikenga made this known in a statement to newsmen, and also noted that

Ikenga, who explained the operation was done by the police in collaboration with other security operatives at about 9pm on June 23, added that two of the kidnapped victims were rescued, even as they recovered a Toyota Highlander jeep with reg nos NSH 398 HA and Toyota Camry with reg nos BRS 941 AA.

“Preliminary information, shows that security operatives intercepted a seven man kidnap gang along awada. In attempt to arrest the criminals, six out of the seven gang member escaped and abandon both the victims vehicle and their operational vehicle.

“The seventh person, arrested was lynched by an angry mob and set ablaze before police operatives could arrive the scene. Consequently, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng, while condemning the mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of criminal allegations without recourse to the Police for proper investigation.

“He also urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands. They should endeavor to take such suspects to the nearest Police Station whenever they are apprehended. This would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects; and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.

“Meanwhile, Police Operatives have initiated operation aimed at arresting the fleeing gang members and suspects who took laws into their hands by setting ablaze the arrested suspect.