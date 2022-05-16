Advertisement

…. Proposes conversion of Sa’adatu Rimi college to university

Kano state Executive Council has adopted the White Paper Report of the Visitation Panel to the State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil part of which included the constitution of an Inter-Agency investigativ Panel to look into the issue of unremitted KUST staff pensions contributions.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome the council weekly meeting held at the council chamber Government House, Kano, the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated that the council directed that a panel should be constituted to investigate the entire outstanding liabilities and audited accounts of the university to recover lost resources and sanction erring officers.

He said the governing council has also been directed to institute disciplinary procedures against the vice chancellor and bursar in line with Public Service Rules and extant laws of the university.

Malam Garba revealed that the council has also adopted the recommendation of the Draft White Paperon the Visitation Panel to Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso for the upgrade of the college to State University of Education (KSUE).

The commissioner further announced that the council has approved the proposed bill for the establishment of Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital under Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano and the transmission of the same to the state House of Assembly for passage into law.

He also revealed that the council has received an information memo announcing the completion of the Hydro Electric Power Project at the end of April, this year and is ready for commissioning.

Malam Garba said the state Head of Civil Service has therefore been directed to source for qualified and experienced staff within the service for deployment to the Kano state Hydro Electric Power Development Company (KHEDCO), the agency supervising the station.

The commissioner added that the council has approved the reviewed Bill’s of quantity and augmentation of the sum of N12, 219, 747.31 million which brings the revised contract sum to the tune of N36, 343, 150.40 million for the repair and renovation of the components fire damaged hostel block at Government Secondary School Kwankwaso in Madobi local government.

Other approvals by the council, he said, included the ratification of approval for the conduct of workshop training in respect of 900 civil servants at the sum of N40, 500, 000.00 million; rehabilitation of Kwanar Kwankwaso-Kwankwaso Road, Madobi local government and the contract for the reconstruction of Kuidawa (Tashr Gambo)-Jalli Town-Tattarawa/Jalli Road in Dawakin Tofa local government.