Speculations are emerging that the worrisome unknown gunmen perpetrating mayhems and wrecking havoc in Anambra State and entire Igbo land may soon attack the residence of the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, the gunmen are planning to replicate what they did at the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area, in Gov. Soludo’s Isuofia residence.

Recall that gunmen had once visited Soludo’s house prior to the 2021 gubernatorial election, where they also gunned down three police officers before fleeing.

Recall also that there has been a surge and series of recurrent attacks at various locations within Gov. Soludo’s Local Government Area, Aguata, in recent time, which has not only raised tension but also led to lose of many lives and properties.

Some of the attacks recently carried out in the local government area include burning of the local government Secretariat in Ekwulobia, attacking a cattle market in Ekwulobia; kidnapping of guests who attended the traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin brother to Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa around Akpo—Nkpologwu Road; burning of a truck laden with cows in Uga; killing of a man dressed in police uniform, among many others.

These recent attacks, without doubts, have made Soludo’s local government area, Aguata, a major security flashpoint in just a couple of few months.

If this is true, the speculations that gunmen are planning to attack the Governor’s residence, should, therefore, not be ignored or treated with levity.

This, therefore, also calls for urgent action to tighten up security in the area, to avoid being taken unawares.

Our people say that ‘Agha a kàrà àkà anaghị eri ngwọrọ’ and that ‘Ọ na-abụ e mee ngwangwa, e meghara ọdachi’.