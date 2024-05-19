Special Taskforce for The Release Of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Writes President Tinubu

The Special Task Force for the release of detained leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, Mr Mnamdi KANU has written President Bola Tinubu on the need for political solution to release the secessionist leader.

In a letter to President Tinubu the Special Task Force stated that

“Before the Court appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on 19th March, 2024, most of the Ndi Igbo opinion leaders were optimistic that he would be discharged and acquitted by the Court on that day.

“The disappointment of the unmet expectations led to the spontaneous constitution of this “Taskforce For the Release Of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.” The members of the Taskforce are:

“The Chairman of Southeast Traditional Rulers Council and Chairman of the Taskforce, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu OFR (Chairman); Archbishop of Methodist Church, Umuahia, Diocese, His Grace, Raphael Opoko (Co-Chair); Eze Akajiofor Ndi Igbo and Traditional Ruler of Enugwu-Aguleri, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri (Co-Chair); Archbishop of Anglican Communion, Owerri Province, His Grace, Sunday Onuoha; Chairman Ndi Eze Igbo of 19 Northern Stares, Eze Dr. Uche Egenti; Eze Igbo Maitama, Abuja, Eze David Kingston Okey-Dede; Igwe Obatobie 1 of Abuja,

The Executive Secretary of the Taskforce is Barr. Emejulu Okpalaukwu-Okpalaezeukwu, leader of Ebube-Agu Ndi Igbo in Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide since September 2000; The Media and Publicity Secretary is Rev Prophet Obinna Akukwe, Director General of Igbo Mandate Congress IMC . Prince Emmanuel Kanu, youngest brother of the IPOB Leader, and other members.

“We want to use this platform and opportunity to appeal to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, GCFR, to use his good offices to facilitate the release of our son.

” The challenge of achieving this objective of ‘Freedom for Nnamdi Kanu’ is more political than legal. This is why we believe that the President can and should kindly make it happen.

” Nnamdi Kanu is a patriot who wants the best for his people and for Nigeria, even if some consider his methods to be controversial. We believe that he will be an invaluable asset to the nation in our collective quest for peace, progress and prosperity, and in the President’s efforts to unite the nation for the arduous task of turning around our great country.

“We will be most grateful and indebted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he would graciously grant this request, which is a true reflection of the feelings and wishes of the generality of our people, Ndi Igbo worldwide.

“We also call on Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, to work closely with the President for an effective political solution for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before his next Court appearance, which will be on May 20, 2024.

“We appreciate the blessings, support and mandate Chief Dr Engr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu CFR, Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo, President General of Oha-na-Eze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, gives to this Taskforce.”

The letter was fore signed by Barrister Emejulu Okpalaukwu Okpalaezeukwu,

Ex-NADECO Member, and former Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo.Worldwide and

Rev Obinna Akukwe

Ex-NADECO member

and Vice Chairman Igbo Ohanaeze Integrity Groups (IOIG) on behalf of the Task Force and countersigned by the rest members.

The SpecialTask Team for the release of Nnamdi KANU had earlier in April and May, briefed the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuamyanwu twice in Abuja in April, and again at Owerri in May on the progress thus far.

The Task Team has been informed By presidency sources that President Bola Tinubu has received the earlier letter and has set up a motion to discuss the contents in view of the state of the nation, the Igbo nation, fragmentations within IPOB and attendant legal frameworks.