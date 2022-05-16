EFCC Arrests  Ahmed Idris,  Accountant General of the Federation for N80billion Fraud

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement

 .

           Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with  diversion of funds and money laundering  activities to the tune of N80billion( Eighty Billion Naira only).
                 The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF  raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.
                       The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

                 Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts.   


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here