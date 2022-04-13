Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

Federal lawmaker representing Ishielu/ Ezza North Constituency Hon Anayo Edwin, today declared interest to join governorship race under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in 2023.

Hon Anayo made this known at the formal opening of his Governorship Campaign office in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He said “My fellow Ebonyians (UNWUNNEM NDU EBONYI),

By the grace of God, today marks the beginning of our journey to the Government House Abakaliki. I am inspired to aspire to become the next Governor of Ebonyi because I believe I can effectively lead the charge to RESCUE Ebonyi our beloved State from the abject conditions of my people which always provoke tears in my eyes.

“Everyday I encounter many of our people who are weighed down by avoidable challenges and issues that make me cry, and I have been asking God, please give me the opportunity to RESCUE my people.”

Hon Anayo while expressing himself affirmed that through the years, it has been his obligation to address some of these problems when elected into the National Assembly to represent his people. But despite his efforts to address some of the problems, there are limitations to his performance as a lawmaker in addressing the root cause of the problems. As a Governor with executive powers, he can do more to positively transform the lives of Ndi Ebonyi.

“This and many more are the reasons I cannot continue to stay aside bemoaning the fate of our people. This is why I stand here today to inform you that I am ready to lead the charge to restore the dignity of Ebonyi man.

” I am bringing A breath of fresh air- IKUKUNDU to your lives and to all sectors. That is the burning passion that has motivated me into the Governorship race for 2023″ (he said).