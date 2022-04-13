Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha (a.k.a. land of freedom and miracle centre) owned by controversial Nigeria Prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly known as Odumeje has been marked for demolition by Anambra State Government.

Located at Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha, the church was identified and marked for demolition among over 200 other other houses, for obstruction and blocking the drainage way within the Fegge-Onitsha, Ogbaru and their environs.

Recall that Anambra State Government had, last month, commenced a massive clean-up exercise aimed at desilting Okpoko and Onitsha water ways to avert environmental threats associated with flooding.

Prophet Odumeje had earlier thanked the Governor Chukwuma Soludo for keeping to his campaign promises of restoring Onitsha and environs fit for human habitation.

The State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who officially commissioned the dredging of Sakamori in Ogbaru Local Government Area and Onitsha, explained that the desilting would be replicated in all the local government areas of the state.

According to him, the citizens’ habits of erecting structures on flood plains, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, excessive rainfall and deforestation were identified as the causative factors, which helped to render the communities vulnerable .

The Governor urged the people to desist from actions that would cause flooding such as dumping of refuge into drainage and building structures on waterways, warning that defaulters would be duly sanctioned hence forth.

He explained that although previous administrations had embarked on sensitization among other measures, to discourage people from environmental abuse, a team had been set up to see to the clearing of drainage on a daily basis.

Governor Soludo had also warned those who built structures on water ways to demolish such or await government’s action.