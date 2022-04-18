Advertisement

Fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) are currently attacking a military base in Borno State.

The terrorists stormed the base at Molai in Jere Local Government Area of the state on Monday night.

According to a security source, residents fled towards the Federal Road Safety Corps office amid the gun battle.

“As we speak now, ISWAP fighters are attacking a military base, the residents are running and troops seen moving towards the Molai axis.

We are on top of it,” the source said.

Details later…