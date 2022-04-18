Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Hoodlums suspected to be touts, on Monday, attacked and stabbed a man to death in a city in Anambra State for questioning their operation in the state.

According to an eyewitness in video currently trending on the social media, the unidentified victim was simply murdered for interrogating the touts on why they still collect illegal revenues despite having been banned by the state government.

This, the eyewitness explained, infuriated the touts, who had knives and machetes stuck to their waists, which they brought out immediately and attacked him.

“He didn’t know that they had knives with them; and they brought them out and used them to attack and kill him,” he said.

A weeping voice of a female, suspected to be wife of the victim was also heard on the background.

It was, however, not stated in the video, where the incident actually happened.

When contacted, the state’s Police Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said information about the incident was still sketchy, and assured that the Command was making efforts to get more details about the attack, as at the press time.

Recall that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State had, during his inauguration on 17th March, banned all form of touting and cash collection of revenues in the state.

More details later…