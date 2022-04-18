Advertisement

Four people have been killed by gunmen in Gwada community in Shiroro council of Niger State.

The assailants informed the residents of the attack and then invaded the community days earlier than they had said.

The terrorists attacked the community on Saturday evening when Muslims were breaking their Ramadan fast.

The attack lasted about four hours during which two persons were abducted, one of them a businesswoman whose shop was looted by the terrorists.

Spokesperson of the Coalition of Shiroro Association Salisu Mohammed Sabo confirmed that the terrorists invaded the community in their hundreds.

“With this attack, only Kuta has not been attacked in Shiroro. Gwada is very tense and people are considering moving to Kuta.”

Vice-Chairman of the Council, Isyaku Bawa confirmed the incident, saying that security personnel went to the scene when they got the report.

Police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun also confirmed the incident.